Montolivo's agent to meet Leonardo to decide AC Milan future
23 July at 14:35The agent of AC Milan star Riccardo Montolivo is set to meet new rossoneri sporting director Leonardo to decide his future at the club.
It was previously said that Montolivo is not in Rino Gattuso's plans for next season and that is clear because the Italian has not been included the Milan's squad for the US Tour.
Montolivo could now terminate his rossoneri contract and it could well be decided when his agent meets Leonardo later this week.
