Monza, Berlusconi: "No more beards or tattoos...."

Silvio Berlusconi (who recently acquired Monza) spoke to the Italian press on the matter, here is what he had to say: "Monza team? We will be young and entirely Italian. There won't be any beards or tattoos as we've already found a hairdresser for the team. We want to also be gentlemens and we will play a fair style of football...".



