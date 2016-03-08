Monza, no other club in Serie C has spent as much as Berlusconi

03 October at 17:30
Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has spent more than any other owner in Serie C in his one year in charge, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
 
The report details how the former Milan president has spent around €14 million in his one year of ownership, with the majority of the funds being spent on players and upgrading the facilities. No other club in Serie C has spent as much as Berlusconi, with the 83-year-old Italian former politician hoping to guide the club to Serie B and beyond.

Apollo Heyes

