Monza, no other club in Serie C has spent as much as Berlusconi
03 October at 17:30Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has spent more than any other owner in Serie C in his one year in charge, according to Turin based newspaper Tuttosport via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the former Milan president has spent around €14 million in his one year of ownership, with the majority of the funds being spent on players and upgrading the facilities. No other club in Serie C has spent as much as Berlusconi, with the 83-year-old Italian former politician hoping to guide the club to Serie B and beyond.
Apollo Heyes
