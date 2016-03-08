Morata after Arsenal goal: I never thought of leaving Chelsea
20 August at 10:55Alvaro Morata never considered leaving Chelsea, he claimed after a 3-2 win over Arsenal.
The former Juventus star moved to the Blues for €81 million in the summer of 2017, but slowed down after a very strong start with Antonio Conte’s star.
Believed to no longer be a priority at Stamford Bridge, the Spaniard bounced back with a goal in Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Arsenal on Matchday 2.
Maurizio Sarri’s arrival seems to have galvanised the Spaniard, who claimed that his Pensioners future was never in doubt after the game:
"There was never a thought for me to leave. For me, it's easy. I could have gone back to Spain or Italy, all the people believe in me there but I want to change all the things here," Morata said.
"I want to, not for all the haters, but for me and for Chelsea."
"I am looking forward to buying a house and I can't wait for the babies to grow up to put them into school," Morata added.
"I am very happy and it's just the beginning of the new season. Why would I not be happy? I want to change all the thinking from the people who say I'm not.
"It's the only reason I stay here, otherwise if Chelsea said, 'You are not in our plans', I move."
