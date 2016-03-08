Morata confirms Sarri to Juventus: 'He needs a little more luck than Conte'

11 June at 17:35
Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata has all but confirmed Maurizio Sarri's move to Juventus, saying that he needs a little more luck than his compatriot Antonio Conte, who has joined Inter Milan.

Morata left Chelsea this past January on a temporary oan deal to Atletico Madrid.

In an interview that the Spaniard gave to Sportmediaset recently, he said: "Conte and Sarri ? I wish you both, they are great coaches and great "Men. I hope they both have a good fortune, but maybe a little more than the one who will sit on the Juventus bench.

"If I talk about Sarri? I don't know if he will arrive in Turin, but it seems so, yes ...."

