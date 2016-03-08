Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has said that Antonio Conte's system didn't favor him and that was one reason for his failure last season.Morata scored for the Blues in their 3-2 win over Chelsea on Saturday and his strike helped Maurizio Sarri's men win their second game out of just as many outings. In a recent interview with Sky, Morata said: "Last season, the maneuver focused on the high balls directed at me and I had to protect them by playing with my back to the goal- not my best quality."Now I can attack the space, play with just one touch and throw myself in the air for the cross, so I can give the best of me ".