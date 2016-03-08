Morata: Friend of Chelsea star admits he wants Juve return
08 June at 15:35Marco Cicchetto, aka Rayden is Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata’s friend and is also friends with other current and former footballers.
Rayden says the Spain international striker was sad when he left Juventus and returned to Real Madrid in the summer of 2016. Alvaro Morata signed for the English Premier League club in 2017. Rayden says the striker is willing to rejoin Juventus, but so far there has been no official offer from the Turin club.
Morata was spotted in Turin and there were rumours of him rejoining Juventus. In reality, he was there to attend his friend’s wedding.
"He would be ready to take a pay cut to return to his former club, Juventus, absolutely. The quality of life here with family, friends and so on is ery good here. There is no comparison of that with London, he would return to Turin very willingly,” Rayden told Ilbianconero.
"I saw him on Sunday, he does not like Juve, he left us a bit of a heart, then when you have real and sincere human ties it's like coming home, but officially there was not even a poll Juventus for him.”
