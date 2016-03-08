Morata: maybe Conte didn’t have control at Chelsea

In the interview at La Gazzetta dello Sport, Alvaro Morata, Chelsea striker, has spoken about his former manager Antonio Conte.



Surprised by the rumors about Conte at Real Madrid?

"No, not at all. He’s one of the best managers, few of them are tactically at his level. He’s a winner and the same goes for Madrid. And when a winning club must prevail quickly, it’s normal that they think about a manager like him. I think he could have done very well at the Bernabeu. "



And why did the things end bad at Chelsea?

"Antonio is a person who likes to have a certain control in the club and maybe at Chelsea it wasn’t like that. And when you start having problems at the top, then it’s inevitable that they end affecting even at the lower levels. But it's not right for me to talk about these things. He was my coach and I have to thank him. I wish him the best for the future, until we will not be opponents".



Emanuele Giulianelli