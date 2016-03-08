Morata on Real Madrid big target: “Chelsea must respect his will”
10 October at 17:19Former Juventus striker Alvaro Morata speaks to the Sun about the case involving his teammate Eden Hazard, who has confirmed the dream of wearing the Real Madrid shirt one day: "Hazard is a great player, he can be used in any position. And if he has said it that clearly [he wants to play for Real], then that’s the way it is. The thing is that he has a very good relationship with the club, he’s happy there and it’s not like other cases when a player wants to leave a club at any cost. However, a Real Madrid bid comes up and Chelsea would do well to take his will into consideration, but if Real puts a bid on the table for sure it would not be what we think of creating a problem”.
(Il Bianconero, The Sun)
Emanuele Giulianelli @EmaGiulianelli
