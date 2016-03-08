Morata responds to Bonucci and claims he has ‘different opinions’ from Ronaldo
20 February at 10:30Alvaro Morata will face his past tonight as Atletico Madrid will be clashing against Juve in the opening tie of the last 16 stage of the Champions League: “It would be special to win the Champions League here”, Morata told As. “I joined Atletico to help them to reach this target but before that we need to beat Juventus. I know them very well, I know they are not happy about facing Atletico. They are the favourites to win the title but it’s their problem”.
GOAL – “If I’ll score my first goal with Atletico I must celebrate, especially at home. I wouldn’t celebrate in Turin as a sign of respect for my former fans. I hope Juve can win every game, a part from when they play against Atletico”.
BONUCCI – “He said he’ll be breathing down my neck? That would be good for me, it would mean that I am on the pitch. Ronaldo? I’ve never had problems with him, maybe we have different points of view sometimes but he is a good person. When we were both at Real we used to talk about many things like the family and other stuff, not only football”.
TRANSFER - “Atletico wanted to sign me three years and a half ago. I told Simeone that I would have joined Atletico as soon as I had the chance. It didn’t depend on me. Now I am here and I want to give my best for this shirt”.
