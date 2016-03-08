Morata reveals the first thing Sarri told him at Chelsea

15 November at 17:40
Alvaro Morata has given an exclusive interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Talking about his new manager at Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri, he has told: “I asked around and they told me that he was a manager who played very well with the ball and that he loves doing a lot of tactical work. But they told me also that had a good personal relationship with his players and so it was. Sarri knows perfectly the difference between the various moments in the life of a team: when you have to work in the pitch, he is the first to set an example and looks like a general; when you have to joke with him you literally die of laughter. Everything is reflected on the group: we are very well together, and we play a good football: we are just a little behind in the standings just because we made some draws, otherwise we would be even higher. But considering that we work with Sarri for just over 3 months, that's fine, also because the competition in Premier is very tough. And we will improve".

Then, Morata revealed which was the first thing that Sarri told him when they met: “One of the first times I met him, he asked me what I thought of the independence of the Basque country. I was amazed, I didn’t expect it. We started talking with passion, and it’s not so obvious. I’m very happy to have him as a coach and of how we are doing things.”

