Morata reveals the first thing Sarri told him at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata has given an exclusive interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport. Talking about his new manager at Chelsea, Maurizio Sarri, he has told: “I asked around and they told me that he was a manager who played very well with the ball and that he loves doing a lot of tactical work. But they told me also that had a good personal relationship with his players and so it was. Sarri knows perfectly the difference between the various moments in the life of a team: when you have to work in the pitch, he is the first to set an example and looks like a general; when you have to joke with him you literally die of laughter. Everything is reflected on the group: we are very well together, and we play a good football: we are just a little behind in the standings just because we made some draws, otherwise we would be even higher. But considering that we work with Sarri for just over 3 months, that's fine, also because the competition in Premier is very tough. And we will improve".



Then, Morata revealed which was the first thing that Sarri told him when they met: “One of the first times I met him, he asked me what I thought of the independence of the Basque country. I was amazed, I didn’t expect it. We started talking with passion, and it’s not so obvious. I’m very happy to have him as a coach and of how we are doing things.”

Emanuele Giulianelli