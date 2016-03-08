Morata: Ronaldo? He left Madrid to go to another spectacular club

Alvaro Morata claims he knew Ronaldo was heading to Juventus before the World Cup in an interview with Cadena Ser.



“The truth is that I didn’t believe it, I thought he was going to renew. That was until I spoke to a Juventus director, I met him and he said: do you know who is coming to Juventus? I didn’t believe it, they told me before it happened. My parents said it was impossible, but I knew it even before the World Cup! At least he left Madrid to go to another spectacular club. He’ll be fine, Juve is similar to Real Madrid - they’re two great clubs. In recent years when I was there, Juve was the best tactical team around. Then when Cristiano starts scoring…Every year they say he won’t score and then he gets 50. They’re one of the most dangerous teams, but not just because of CR7.”

