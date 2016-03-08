Morata says he doesn’t want Chelsea return
27 May at 23:00Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata spoke in a long interview with the Spanish newspaper Marca about his adventure with the Madrid side, leaving Chelsea last summer.
"I didn't hesitate at all when coming here. The truth is that personally, I'm very happy here. It wasn't easy at first because of the circumstances that arose, but I knew I had to work hard.
"Griezmann leaving? If you are inside the locker room, you see what happens and you know there is this possibility. The only thing you can do is respect it. He has been one of the best in the club's history, he has given a lot to Atletico. We must support him. I wish him success.
"The elimination against Juventus? No one thought that we could concede three goals. We had one of the worst nights of the season in Turin, but this blow will only help us get stronger," he concluded.
For more news, visit our homepage.
Go to comments