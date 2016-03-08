‘Morata to Borussia Dortmund 50-50’
20 June at 16:45Reports from Germany say that Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has a 50-50 chance of joining Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Morata joined Chelsea from Real Madrid this past summer for a fee in the region of 75 million euros and while he did score 11 times in the Premier League, the Spaniard has failed to make himself a regular at Stamford Bridge.
German daily SportBild report that Morata has a 50-50 chance of signing for Borussia Dortmund this summer, with AC Milan strongly linked with the player.
There is also possibility of a move to Juventus, but SportBild say that Borussia Dortmund are looking to make a concrete offer for the player this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
