In other words, Morata's encounter with Paratici today wasn't planned at all, although some may argue perhaps that this was destiny. The Spanish striker, currently at Chelsea, was in Milan for a bit of shopping, while the Bianconero manager was in a restaurant in the same street. In fact, this is nothing strange as Morata often returns to Italy.

It was, therefore, simply an opportunity to greet each other to remember all the good times they had together. Even though the attacker's return is a concrete suggestion for Juventus, the parties haven't had any contacts about this and a return for Morata doesn't seem likely at the time being, although a lot can happen in the transfer market.