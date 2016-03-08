Morata wants Milan switch this summer
11 June at 11:45Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has reportedly made it clear that he wants to move to AC Milan this summer.
Morata joined Chelsea last summer for a big 75 million euros fee from Real Madrid. While he did score 11 times for the Blues, but the Spaniard could never nail down a place for himself in the first-team side. A summer switch could be possible.
Gazzetta dello Sport say that Morata has expressed his willingness to join AC Milan this summer and he wants to leave the Stamford Bridge based club.
While wages will be a problem, Milan are likely to strike a deal with Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
