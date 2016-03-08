Moratti: 'Conte will do very well at Inter'
01 June at 16:15Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has spoken to Il Giorno about the arrival of Antonio Conte as the club's new head coach.
"I am waiting to see how things are going and I am sure they will be fine because he is good - he will do very well."
The club confirmed the departure of Luciano Spalletti earlier this week, just days after the head coach helped the Nerazzurri secure Champions League football for the second successive season; defeating Empoli 2-1 on the final day of the season to both relegate their opposition and qualify, alongside Atalanta, for next year's UCL.
