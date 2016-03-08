Moratti defends Icardi and reveals why Inter made a mistake removing his captaincy
14 February at 11:50Various opinions have been spoken out on the case of Mauro Icardi, whose captain's armband was removed by Inter yesterday, with the Argentinian replaced by Samir Handanovic. Many have expressed themselves against the attacker but some are defending him, including former Inter president Massimo Moratti who spoke to Sportmediaset on the matter.
"If I regret Bergomi and Zanetti? I found a great captain also in Icardi. He has always played with enthusiasm, seriousness and professionalism. I have nothing to say," he said.
"It's my fault, it's his fault, it's your fault, everything has been made public by Inter, everything has been put in the streets and this is not nice. It seems like a useless thing [removing the captain's armband], in the middle of the season, without the possibility of selling the player and with goals to reach. I do not know what advantages this can bring," the former club president added.
