Moratti: ‘FIGC? I need to speak with Agnelli’

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti spoke to Il Giorno about his possible candidacy to become the president of FIGC.



Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, in fact, believes the former Inter president would be the best person for to fit the role: “I can’t make any comment because I haven’t spoken with Agnelli yet”, Moratti revealed.



“I know someone wants me to be one of the candidates and I’m surprised by Agnelli’s words. Honestly and I want to speak with him to know why he is thinking of me.”

