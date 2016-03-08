Moratti: Hiring Mourinho good decision by Tottenham
20 November at 18:10Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan former president Massimo Moratti has expressed his opinion that English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have made the right decision to hire Jose Mourinho as their new manager.
The Portuguese replaced Mauricio Pochettino who was sacked on Tuesday following the North London-based club’s disastrous start to the league campaign where they are currently placed on the 14th spot of the league table with just 14 points from first 12 league games—11 behind fourth-placed Manchester City.
While talking to Tuttomercatoweb as cited by Football-Italian, the 74-year-old expressed his delight over the return of Mourinho in the managerial role nearly one year after he was sacked by Manchester United and also expressed his wish to see the former Inter Milan manager coming back to Italy and rejoin the club with whom he achieved an unprecedented treble in the 2009-10 season.
“I am very happy for him and I’m also pleased for Tottenham, who made a good choice, even if Pochettino was a fine coach,” said former Inter president Moratti. “Mourinho has everything it takes to do very, very well in London. Perhaps he was out of a job for so long because it was his decision to wait for what motivated him the most. He’s in London, joining the Champions League finalists, a club of great prestige.”
He added: “It is the dream of all Inter fans to see him back here. It’s inevitable that we hope sooner or later to see him at the helm of Inter again. Of course, Antonio Conte is doing great things right now and getting the best out of the players at his disposal.”
