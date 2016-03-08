Moratti: 'I don't know why Modric didn't join Inter'
27 September at 21:20Former Inter Milan chairman Massimo Moratti has said he doesn't know why Inter could not sign Luka Modric this past summer and what exactly happened in the transfer saga.
Modric was heavily linked with a move to Inter this past summer and was keen on leaving Real Madrid too, but the Los Blancos convinced the Croatian into staying at the club.
Former nerazzurri chairman Massimo Moratti was recently talking during the Milan Calcio City event in Milan and was asked about the transfer saga. He said that he doesn't know why Modric didn't join Inter this past summer.
He said: "Modric at Inter? I do not know anything about what happened, nor what the prospects are."
He was also asked if Inter are the Anti-Juve in the Serie A. But Moratti denied any such presumption. He said: "Inter is the Anti-Juve? For now it is Napoli."
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments