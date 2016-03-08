Moratti: I was offered chance to buy Italian club few days ago

The former patron of Inter Milan, Massimo Moratti says he was offered an opportunity to sign Bari, which is now under the control of Napoli chief Aurelio De Laurentiis.Massimo Moratti also gave an explanation as to why he turned down the chance to buy Bari.



"A few long ago they offered me the Bari now succumbed to Aurelio De Laurentiis. I discussed it for a few days with my son flattered by the offer, then we decided to give up and not because of the geographical distance from Puglia,” said Massimo Moratti, during an interview with Il Gironale.



“I gave up because if anything I know well and I know what the steps would be after the first surgery. For example:you do not want to get galvanized by the idea of ​​buying a Brazilian or Uruguayan sample? And so we would have ended up spending a lot more money than budgeted.