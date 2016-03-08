Moratti, 'I would avoid sending bulldozers'



Former Inter president Massimo Moratti had his say on his former sides decision to demolish San Siro and construction of a new stadium. Interviewed by Il Giorno, Moratti feared the possibility of keeping both structures alive.



“I'm really sorry that we are thinking of knocking down San Siro for two reasons: the first concerns the visibility and comfort of a stadium like the one we are talking about. It seems to be at a cinema or a restaurant, you see the game very well as if you were in your living room. The second reason is a sentimental one. Here we are not just talking about a sports facility but something that is part of the history of Milan and the Milanese ".



"New stadium? It is understandable and it happens when there are private companies in between. It is right that there is the freedom to decide by thinking about your business because the heart does not always prevail over the portfolio".



"There was a moment when I too hesitated. There were Chinese people ready to invest for a completely new stage because they were convinced that in this way there would be more attractive for mass Chinese tourism, but that "temptation" lasted the span of a morning and then vanished, the Chinese only interested in the stadium ".



"I would avoid sending bulldozers, I repeat. And this is also because having two stadiums doesn't hurt. Then I must also say economically it can be worth it, you spend less, cutting costs doesn't mean having to knock down San Siro, which remains a magnificent stadium ".





