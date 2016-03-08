Inter's former owner, Massimo Moratti, spoke about Juventus' offer to sign Icardi, with Higuain going the other way.

"It would be a shame to get rid of him. On the other hand, Inter would get Higuain that certainly is a player of great experience and has proved to be crucial for both Napoli and Juventus.

"There is a difference in age of which we must take into account. It's not an offer to forget but at the same time, perhaps, shows that Icardi is unsellable for us.





READ MORE: Icardi-Higuain swap deal: Tronchetti Provera fuels speculations "I would rather accept Juventus' offer than lose him because of the release clause. Then, maybe it would be possible to keep him."

"I must say that Icardi is a player in constant growth and, therefore, if we say that he's reached his true peak then we don't know him. Consequently, there's a lot of curiosity towards what he can become, certainly stronger than what he already is.