Moratti: 'Inter in good hands with Zhang', messages of Icardi, Spalletti and Zanetti

Former Inter president Massimo Moratti shared his thoughts on the new president of the Nerazzurri, Steven Zhang."It's a good news for Inter, Zhang brings some fresh air in the club. He deserves the praise because he is young and he is now the head of one of the most important football clubs in the world. I am sure he will do well and I am sure that Inter will return to their winning, withour rising his voice but with great determination. It's a privilege to cover his role. Inter are in good hands."Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti, the club's captain Mauro Icardi and the manager Luciano Spalletti have also send messages to Zhang through Inter's Twitter account.