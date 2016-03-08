Moratti on Lukaku racism case: 'It's incredible nothing has been done..'
08 September at 14:45Former Inter president Massimo Moratti believes that it is incredible that nothing has been done about racism in football yet.
Inter striker Romelu Lukaku was racially abused recently when he was stepping upto take a penalty against Cagliari. That was Lukaku's second goal for Inter in just as many games ever since he arrived from Manchester United earlier this summer.
In an interview that Moratti gave to Corriere della Sera, he talked about this issue and said: "I don't want to see scenes like those that Romelu Lukaku experienced last Sunday in Cagliari. And above all the justification that some fans gave of that episode.
"We've been talking about racists for years. And it seems incredible to me that it hasn't been done yet nothing strong and definitive to close that phase forever."
On the deconstruction of San Siro, he said: "I still haven't gotten used to the idea of a Milan without Meazza. If I think of a soccer game, I still imagine it in here. I think it works like that for many other Milanese. That's why I say they have the right to be involved in this complex path.
"Transparency can do everyone good. We all have the right to fall in love with a new project and reverse the course of dreams. It was hard to get along between companies. "
