Sofiane Boufal is being offered a way out of Southampton

The Moroccan international missed out on the World Cup despite joining for €24.5 million two seasons ago.

He has since only scored three Premier League goals, which explains why Rennes have joined Marseille in the race for the attacking midfielder.

They are set to lose Sunderland man Wahbi Khazri, and see either Clement Grenier or Boufal as replacements.

​Boufal, 24, was a star at Lille in 15-16 season, scoring eleven times in Ligue 1 action and attracting interest from across Europe.

Bordeaux are also known to be interested. Boufal could only sit and watch as his team-mates ran Spain ragged in a hard-fought 2-2 draw last night.

​Boufal had claimed a few weeks ago that he liked Marseille: “They are e great club, they’re going to the Europa League final with loads of enthusiasm surrounding them. Of course OM interest me, why not sign with them?”