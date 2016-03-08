More than 50,000 home supporters expected to watch Napoli take on Arsenal in Europa League second leg

As we learn from today’s Corriere dello Sport, the whole city of Naples is eagerly waiting for the Europa League second leg against Arsenal.

According to the report, even before the outcome of the first leg is known, Napoli have already had over 25,000 applications for tickets to the game, and the club project that they will receive around 50,000 by the time the tickets are released.

The first leg is due to take place in London on Thursday, with the return leg the following week, and it seems no one in Naples wants to miss out on a chance to watch their team progress to the semi-finals of a European competition.