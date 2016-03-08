More trouble for PSG and Neymar as he is hit with 3 game ban

PSG have been hit today by more bad news, as their end to the season begins to resemble a nightmare for them. Following their defeat to Manchester United in the Champions League first knockout round, their league form has capitulated, and they have lost in the final of the Coupe de France to Rennes. And now their star striker Neymar has been hit with a three game ban (with an additional two match suspended sentence) by the French Football Federation for allegedly punching a fan after the full time whistle in the cup final. The ban will start on Monday, meaning that the Brazilian will be able to feature when the champions take on Angers on Saturday.