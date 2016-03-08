Chelsea loanee wants to join Conte at Inter

26 May at 17:45
​The desire to be reunited with Antonio Conte makes the difference. As is being written in England, Chelsea loanee Victor Moses, currently at Fenerbahce, is eager to reunite with Conte at Inter.

From the 3-5-2 to the 3-4-3, the Nigerian full-back/winger was among the best players in Conte's Chelsea during the 2016/17 season, when the Blues won the league. Now, the two could reunite at Inter, if the reports are to be believed.
 

