Most insistent interest in Italy for Ibrahimovic has been from Bologna
15 November at 22:45The most insistent interest in Italy for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic was from Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the Rossoblu have tried to beat Napoli and Milan to the chase and reach an agreement with the Swedish striker before the upcoming January transfer window. The club have suffered a poor start to the season, currently 15th, but a player like Ibrahimovic could help the club change their poor form.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments