Most insistent interest in Italy for Ibrahimovic has been from Bologna

The most insistent interest in Italy for free agent Zlatan Ibrahimovic was from Sinisa Mihajlovic’s Bologna, according to a report from Italian media outlet Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com The report details how the Rossoblu have tried to beat Napoli and Milan to the chase and reach an agreement with the Swedish striker before the upcoming January transfer window. The club have suffered a poor start to the season, currently 15th, but a player like Ibrahimovic could help the club change their poor form.Apollo Heyes