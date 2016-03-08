Most valuable clubs in the world: Real Madrid on top, Inter register huge growth, Juve in top 10

Yesterday KPMG presented their thorough report of the most valuable football clubs in the world. The report took into account many factors such as the value of broadcasting rights, popularity, profitability, sporting potential and much more, all studied during the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.



Real Madrid overtook Manchester United in the rankings, while Inter Milan made an enormous leap with a growth of 41% year on year increase. Some clubs, such as Arsenal or Barcelona suffered a fall in contrast to there previous performance, while others like AC Milan or Bayern Munich only had a modest increase, while top English clubs registered very high growth rates.



Some surprising things about the standings are the likes of Schalke, Leicester City or West ham above the Rossoneri, while Juventus seem to be somewhat behind the greats of European football, despite the recent successes.



