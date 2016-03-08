Mother of Nigeria international Samuel Kalu released by kidnappers

The mother of Nigeria international Samuel Kalu has been released after being kidnapped by gunmen six days ago, according to BBC.



"It is true that she was released to her family," Godfrey Ogbonna, of Abia State police, told BBC Sport.

"I can also confirm that investigations are ongoing to arrest those responsible.

"We will make a public statement as soon as more details emerge but for now, she is safe and reunited with her family at home."



Despite the kidnapping, Kalu has been included in Bordeaux's squad for their rescheduled French Ligue 1 fixture against Montpellier on Tuesday.



(BBC)