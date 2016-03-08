Mou angered: Two reasons why €40m Juve star didn't join Man Utd
14 September at 16:10Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wanted to sign Leonardo Bonucci in the summer transfer window.
According to the Sun , the former manager of Real Madrid and Inter Milan had targeted the Italian defender and Leonardo Bonucci was interested in coming to Manchester United.
However, Jose Mourinho's bosses at Manchester United blocked the transfer as Leonardo Bonucci. The defender left AC Milan and returned to Juventus. He had initially left the Turin club for AC Milan in the summer of 2017.
Manchester United's decision to a central defender has angered Mourinho, who is clearly trying to improve the defense of the Red Devils.
Meanwhile, Leonardo Bonucci has also explained how to why he rejoined Juventus in the summer transfer window.
I was lucky, thanks to the president, the directors, my agent and Milan to go back to what I feel is my home, " said Leonardo Bonucci, as quoted by Calciomercato.com.
"It was not a specific date when I decided to come back."
