Mou can steal Brazilian starlet from under AC Milan noses thanks to this Man Utd star

Another night, another goal for AC Milan target Lucas Paqueta. The Flamengo starlet decided the match against Atletico Mineiro with a goal to make the score 2-1 for his side. With this goal, the youngster has reached the tally of 7 goals this season and has once again awakened transfer market rumours about his future. Milan are very interested in the midfielder, but the Mengão are pushing for an international auction to reach a price tag of over 40 million euros.



The Brazilian club wants to involve Manchester United, PSG and Barcelona, who all have expressed great interest in the rising star of Brazilian football according to Calciomercato.com sources. Paqueta is a Flamengo youth product and made his debut for the senior side in 2016. As mentioned, this season the player has scored 7 goals in the Brazilian Serie A, adding another 2 assists. On September 8 this year, he also made his debut for the national team in a friendly match against the United States.