Mou furious at Pogba refuses to cut holiday short: Juve on alert
04 August at 10:25Manchester United star Paul Pogba has refused to cut his holiday short to make return to training with the Red Devils, Tuttosport reports.
José Mourinho is reported to have asked his players to make return to training before the end of their holidays and most of Manchester United stars – including Romelu Lukaku – have meet the Portuguese’s desire.
According to Tuttosport, however, Pogba has refused to cut his holidays short and has organized a party in Los Angeles instead. Friends and members of Pogba’s family have attended the party before moving to French Polynesia.
As you would imagine, Mourinho was not impressed by Pogba’s attitude and the player’s decision to remain on holiday has further deteriorated the already poor relationship between the duo.
The Italian paper claims Pogba’s low relationship with the Special One gives Juventus hope to re-sign the French midfielder who has already made it clear that he would not mind a return to Turin after the last two years spent at the Old Trafford.
GALLERY: Pictures and videos of Pogba's holidays
Go to comments