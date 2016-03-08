Mou in talks with Mendes to replace Pogba?
22 September at 12:40Ruben Neves has taken English football by a storm and it has caught the ye of several top clubs. Manchester City and Liverpool were linked with him in the summer but nothing materialized.
Now, the British media have linked with him a move to Manchester United after Jose Mourinho dropped a hint. The manager admitted that he has recently spoken with Jorge Mendes and British tabloid believe the duo discussed about the future of Ruben Neves who is also being linked with Juventus.
Both Mourinho and Neves share the same agent and that has sparked rumours that Portuguese international will soon be heading to Old Trafford. Now with Mourinho confirming interest, it looks like it won’t take much time for the move to happen.
United hope to lure him before other clubs make a move. Reports suggest that Paul Pogba’s possible move away made United to look at Neves.
Manchester City see him as a long-term replacement for Fernandinho while Liverpool wanted him as Emre Can’s replacement. Both clubs are still interested in the midfielder who has a contract until 2023 at Wolverhampton.
