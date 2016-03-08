Moukoudi's agent confirms Napoli interest: 'The club is as big as Inter and Milan'

Moukoudi’s agent Thierry Granturco, has confirmed the interest of Napoli in his client. “It would be impossible to say no”, he told Radio CRC.



“There are no special paths or agreement to sign him. He plays in the French second division and his desire is to finish the season with a promotion”.



ANCELOTTI – “He would like to work with him. Napoli is a big club. Today Napoli are as big as a Milanese club. The Azzurri are the only Italian club interested in him, there are other Spanish and English clubs that are tracking him”.