Mourinho a real possibility for Arsenal as coach dines with Gunners' director
03 November at 15:30Unai Emery's Arsenal side is currently struggling in the Premier League, with the Gunners' having failed to grab a win in three consecutive games, leaving them 5th in the league standings, three points away from Leicester, who, however, have a game in hand.
And as reported by The Times, the patience of Arsenal's leadership might have come to an end. After three years of absence, they want a return to the Champions League, as it is essential for their sports and financial strategy.
Thus, the London-based club is looking for a coach with a strong knowledge of the Premier League, who can give an identity to the team and get quick results. They also want a manager who has no problems with the language, as is the case of Emery.
This is the profile designed by the management of the club and this profile corresponds to that of Jose Mourinho, with whom Raul Sanllehi, Arsenal's Head of Football, reportedly met at dinner, with the Portuguese coach being in pole position to replace Emery at the Emirates Stadium.
