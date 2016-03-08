I think that Stamford Bridge audience, Chelsea supporters, might have spared themselves that chant against Mourinho. He didn't deserve all of that. #Respect pic.twitter.com/HgASwZMvFZ — Emanuele Giulianelli (@EmaGiulianelli) 20 ottobre 2018

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri had predicted that José Mourinho could have had some troubles with Chelsea fans.Fans of the Blues sang songs against the Special One after the final whistle of Chelsea-Manchester United on Saturday causing the reaction of their former manager.Speaking about Mourinho before the game, Maurizio Sarri demanded more respect for his Manchester United counterpart without knowing what would happen the following day.“We are talking about a coach who has won everything. He has won everywhere so I think that I have to respect him. And all of you have to respect him. I think he is a very good coach and manager, one of the best in the world. I don’t what problems he had with Antonio but sometimes on the pitch, we are a bit nervous and tense so you can say everything in that moment but I think Conte respects Mourinho and vice-versa.”