The Italian defender has been linked with Inter, Napoli and Juventus this summer, although his next destination remains unknown. Inter are reportedly in pole position, though.

Man Utd manager, Jose Mourinho, spoke to reporters after his side's win against Milan, beating the Rossoneri after a thrilling penalty shootout. During the interview, the Portuguese revealed that Darmain can leave the club this summer."Matteo wants to leave and I think when a player wants to leave, if the right offer arrives you have to try to be human and let the player follow his instinct but not at any price," Mourinho said. "Until now, the offers we got for Matteo are not even close to being accepted."If Matteo leaves he leaves because the right offer arrives and if he stays, yes you are right, he can be important for us."