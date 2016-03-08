Mourinho after the defeat in the Manchester derby: “Zero words against my players”

11 November at 21:45
José Mourinho has spoken after the derby of Manchester lost 3-1 against Pep Guardiola: "Everybody has to agree - it is one thing to go to Juventus and play against one of the best teams in the world for 90 minutes and another thing to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home 6-0 and be very relaxed. We arrived in different circumstances" said the Special One.
As reported from The Guardian, despite the defeat, he doesn’t criticize his side: “For me zero words against my players, everything is positive. I am with them and they are with me”.

 
(The Guardian)
Emanuele Giulianelli

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.