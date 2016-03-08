Mourinho after the defeat in the Manchester derby: “Zero words against my players”

José Mourinho has spoken after the derby of Manchester lost 3-1 against Pep Guardiola: "Everybody has to agree - it is one thing to go to Juventus and play against one of the best teams in the world for 90 minutes and another thing to beat Shakhtar Donetsk at home 6-0 and be very relaxed. We arrived in different circumstances" said the Special One.

As reported from The Guardian, despite the defeat, he doesn’t criticize his side: “For me zero words against my players, everything is positive. I am with them and they are with me”.

(The Guardian)Emanuele Giulianelli