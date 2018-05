José Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes could play a key role in helping Psg sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. L’Equipe, According to the Ligue 1 giants are open to sign the Serbian midfielder who is also wanted by Juventus and Manchester United.Lazio won’t let the player go for less than € 100 million and the club’s director of football Igli Tare revealed a few weeks ago that the Biancocelest rejected a € 70 million bid for the player last summer.Now, the French paper claims Psg would ask José Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes to trade with the Serie A giants in the summer.The role of intermediaries is quite an important key in transfer negotiations these days and Psg want Mendes to be their man of negotiations with Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezmann who has recently revealed not to be in a hurry to decide his client’s future.READ MORE MAN UTD NEWS https://www.calciomercato.com/en/premier-league-news HERE