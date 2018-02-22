Mourinho's agent Jorge Mendes could help Psg to sign €100m Man Utd target
16 May at 14:55José Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes could play a key role in helping Psg sign Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
According to L’Equipe, the Ligue 1 giants are open to sign the Serbian midfielder who is also wanted by Juventus and Manchester United.
Lazio won’t let the player go for less than € 100 million and the club’s director of football Igli Tare revealed a few weeks ago that the Biancocelest rejected a € 70 million bid for the player last summer.
Now, the French paper claims Psg would ask José Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes to trade with the Serie A giants in the summer.
The role of intermediaries is quite an important key in transfer negotiations these days and Psg want Mendes to be their man of negotiations with Lazio. Milinkovic-Savic’s agent is former Chelsea striker Mateja Kezmann who has recently revealed not to be in a hurry to decide his client’s future.
