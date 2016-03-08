Mourinho and Allegri dealt blow as Tuchel signs new PSG contract

25 May at 13:35
Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed that their manager Thomas Tuchel has signed a new contract at the club till the summer of 2021.

Tuchel joined PSG last summer after Unai Emery had left the club after a failure to win the UEFA Champions League. This season too PSG have not won the Champions League, but have won the Ligue 1 already.

PSG have now confirmed that Tuchel is committed to the club till the summer of 2021. It doesn't come as good news for Max Allegri and Jose Mourinho as both the managers were interested in joining the club in the summer.

Tuchel said: "I am very happy and proud of my extension and my commitment to Paris Saint-Germain , responded Thomas Tuchel after the signing of his contract .

"Thank you to the President and the whole club for the confidence they show me and my staff. This only reinforces my goal of bringing this team to the top of its ambitions thanks to everyone's work.

"I am also very touched by the support marks of the fans. I am convinced that the best is coming for our club. "  

