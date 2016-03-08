Mourinho bluff pushes Eriksen towards Inter: What is missing to close
19 January at 10:20"Tomorrow (today, ed) Eriksen will play," said José Mourinho yesterday at the press conference on the eve of the match of his Spurs against Watford (via calciomercato).
At the start of the match today, at 1.30 pm, the Dane sat on the bench in Tottenham, not far from the Special One . A real bluff from the Portuguese coach, who yesterday said on Inter's positive feelings for the negotiation:
“If they are optimistic it means that they are ready to make us an offer, which has not yet happened. Ask the agent, he knows more than I do. I'm surprised when I see people with responsibility talking about it. “
The situation, however, is very different from that described by Mourinho before the match. For the record, the match with Watford ended 0-0 and Eriksen entered in the 73rd minute in place of Alli, without affecting the final result .
Eriksen and Inter have indeed reached an iron pact in the last week . The dinner in Milan between Beppe Marotta and his agent Martin Schoots has arranged every detail which includes an 8 million euro contract until 2024, with bonuses that will reach 2 million.
So what is missing? The intermediaries are at work to try to close the operation quickly. Inter's proposal reaches 15 million in total, Tottenham continues not to drop below 20.
Continuous contacts between the parties are in place in order to unlock the situation in the coming days, with Eriksen who is further and further away from Tottenham and is looking forward to wearing the Nerazzurri.
Mourinho's bluff seems to have only pushed him closer to Inter : now even the Special One seems resigned to the idea of seeing the Dane in his former team.
Anthony Privetera
