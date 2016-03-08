Juve, Mourinho reveals the one Man United player he missed and hits back at fans

After the Man United-Juve game, José Mourinho spoke to the press (via Calciomercato.com) here is what he had to say:



" Juve? Well we played against one of the best teams in the world. I think that Juve are one of the favorites to win the UCL. I think we maybe deserved a bit more especially considering how we played in the second half. Juve's back-line? I think Bonucci and Chiellini could give a defending course at Harvard. They are so good at what they do. Juve have a lot of quality and they dominated the first half. Formation? I had to keep the same 11 as I used against Chelsea because I didn't have many options. Valencia? We will be playing for the second place against them. We are still not of Juve's level, I think they can win the treble this season. No changes? I didn't have much available which is too bad. It's too bad Fellaini wasn't there since he could've came in. Fans? We have to keep on building on that second half and we have to stay calm....".



