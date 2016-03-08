Mourinho: 'Brazilian Ronaldo is the most phenomenal player'

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has revealed that the Brazilian Ronaldo is the most phenomenal player he has ever seen.



In an interview that Mourinho gave to LiveScore, he talked about the best talent he has ever seen.



He said: ​ " Ronaldo was the Phenomenon. Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi have had longer careers and have stayed at the top every day for 15 years; but if we talk strictly about talent and skill, no one surpasses Ronaldo.



"When I was at Barcelona with Bobby Robson, I realized that he was the strongest player ever seen on the field. The injuries killed a career that could have been even more incredible, but the talent that this 19-year-old boy had was something incredible."