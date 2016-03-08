Mourinho confirms injury of Man Utd star
22 October at 17:00Manchester United and Juventus will do battle at Old Trafford tomorrow evening as both sides look to continue their unbeaten starts to their 2018/19 UEFA Champions League campaign. Jose Mourinho spoke at a press conference ahead of the match, in which he covered a lot of topics – but also revealed one key injury in his squad ahead of the clash.
When asked about Alexis Sanchez, Mourinho replied: “the players you saw are the players that are available, we have nothing to hide, Alexis is out.” When asked about the absence of Antonio Valencia, Mourinho said: “The reason is he was 10 days without training with a problem. Not an injury but a problem that he had very complicated surgery on his mouth. And 10 days without training meant he needed a little bit of time to recover some level after that.”
United are also perhaps to be without Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard, Scott McTominay, Diogo Dalot and Phil Jones – all not spotted by cameras in training, suggesting that they could be unavailable for tomorrow’s game.
