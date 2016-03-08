Mourinho could be sacked before Juve clash
30 September at 10:00According to what has been reported by English tabloid paper The Sun this morning, Jose Mourinho could be sacked from his role as head coach at Manchester United by as early as this week.
The Sun reported that players and staff were openly discussing the idea of Mourinho’s departure, following the somewhat embarrassing 3-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham United; where Felipe Anderson’s first goal since moving from Lazio and a late goal from Marko Arnautovic helped the Hammers pick up a big win.
This means that Jose Mourinho will likely not be Manchester United manager by the time the Red Devils host Juventus towards the end of October. It could well be that United are without a manager for this match, having to rely on an assistant or coach instead. This could give Juventus an important edge as they travel to Old Trafford; which has been United’s fortress for many years.
