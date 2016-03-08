Mourinho criticises transfer policy of Manchester United management
05 August at 22:30After a stream of attacks over the summer, Jose Mourinho has, once again, caused controversy – publically criticising the transfer policy of his club.
This time, he specifically singled out Ed Woodward as he complained about the lack of signings made by Manchester United over the summer.
Interviewed by the club’s official channel, Mourinho said:
“My CEO (Woodward, ed) has known what I want for a while and I know he's doing the best for me, there are still a few days, let's see what happens. Clubs that compete with us are very strong and have fantastic teams like Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City, or they invest as importantly as Liverpool, who are buying everything and everyone. If we do not reinforce our team, it will be a complicated season.”
Mourinho’s prayers may have been answered, as Toby Alderweireld is expected to finally make the move to United within the coming days.
